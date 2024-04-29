RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY24 guidance at $1.55-$1.75 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

