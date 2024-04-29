Reviewing New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Draganfly’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $8.61 million N/A N/A Draganfly $4.86 million 2.63 -$17.49 million ($0.44) -0.59

New Horizon Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Draganfly.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -29.17% 3.03% Draganfly -359.88% -327.92% -189.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Horizon Aircraft and Draganfly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Draganfly 0 0 2 0 3.00

Draganfly has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.10%. Given Draganfly’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Draganfly is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats Draganfly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace engineering company, focuses on designing and developing the hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market primarily in the United States. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

