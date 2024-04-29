Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

