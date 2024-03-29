L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SCX opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41. L.S. Starrett has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%.
Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
