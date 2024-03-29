L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCX opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41. L.S. Starrett has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 43.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

