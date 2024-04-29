Viper Energy (VNOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Viper Energy to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $39.71 on Monday. Viper Energy has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $41.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNOM

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.