GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$43.82 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$36.56 and a 1 year high of C$51.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.29. The company has a market cap of C$15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.08, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

In other GFL Environmental news, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.85, for a total value of C$461,513.25. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.