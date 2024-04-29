Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY24 guidance at $1.92 to $2.04 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.920-2.040 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HST

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

