Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 38,845 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 2.48% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $31,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

