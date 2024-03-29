Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 1,471 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

