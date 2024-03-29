North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 1.9% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

