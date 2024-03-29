Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 68,535 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $75,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

