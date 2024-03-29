Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $480.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $366.29 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.78. The company has a market capitalization of $384.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.