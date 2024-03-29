SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 735,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 313,030 shares.The stock last traded at $25.67 and had previously closed at $25.63.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

