Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $17.03

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $16.61. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 35,146,217 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 344,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

