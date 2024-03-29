Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Up 345.5% in March

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Via Renewables Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7596 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

