Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

ADM opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

