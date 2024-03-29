Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

