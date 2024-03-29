Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VIV. Barclays raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

NYSE:VIV opened at $10.07 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

