Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 47,331 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

