Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $228.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.