Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

