Shaun Kelly Buys 1,000 Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH) Stock

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Kelly bought 1,000 shares of CRH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,708 ($110.05) per share, with a total value of £87,080 ($110,046.76).

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CRH opened at GBX 6,828 ($86.29) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,308.45. CRH plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,736 ($47.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,976 ($88.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,990.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,268.22%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

