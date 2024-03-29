Brokerages Set Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Target Price at $9.20

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lantronix

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.