UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the February 29th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UTime Stock Performance
WTO opened at $0.22 on Friday. UTime has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.
About UTime
