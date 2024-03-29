UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the February 29th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UTime Stock Performance

WTO opened at $0.22 on Friday. UTime has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

