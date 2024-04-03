Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,011 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.