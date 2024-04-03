NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NuCana Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. NuCana has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

NuCana’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 16th.

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

