Doma (NYSE:DOMA) PT Raised to $6.29

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $6.29 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Doma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Doma has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Doma by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Doma by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

