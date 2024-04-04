Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) versus Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Financial Survey

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Pixie Dust Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $640,000.00 9.01 -$8.85 million ($14.46) -0.45 Pixie Dust Technologies $5.18 million 7.55 -$14.45 million N/A N/A

Helius Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Pixie Dust Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 741.05%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Pixie Dust Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,374.22% -194.36% -79.58% Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Pixie Dust Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

