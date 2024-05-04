ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $319.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.00. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSYS

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.