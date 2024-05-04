Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 204.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $12.78 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $98,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $98,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,368 shares of company stock worth $1,989,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.