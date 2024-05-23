Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $136.00 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

