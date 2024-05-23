American National Bank Purchases 16 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,544,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,586,865,000 after purchasing an additional 209,085 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $886.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

