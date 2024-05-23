2,812 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,316,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,219 shares of company stock worth $12,727,781 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

AJG opened at $257.65 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.52 and a fifty-two week high of $259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

