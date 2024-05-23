Addison Capital Co Has $747,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.4% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.6% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 29,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 9,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.3% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $886.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

