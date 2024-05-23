ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 172.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $282.76 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

