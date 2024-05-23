First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $886.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

