Savant Capital LLC Buys 2,638 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:J opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

