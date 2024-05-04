Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.42 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

