DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:DD opened at $77.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

