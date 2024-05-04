LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

