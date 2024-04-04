iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Reduced by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,811,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 33,986 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

