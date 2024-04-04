American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 115 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PKW stock opened at $107.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $108.33.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.