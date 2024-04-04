Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives $195.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.2 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $173.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -199.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -160.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

