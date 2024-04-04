Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOY. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

TOY stock opened at C$34.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$31.43 and a 52 week high of C$39.55.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.9905091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

