BILL Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BILL in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BILL’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 180.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.