BILL Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BILL in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BILL’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.
BILL Price Performance
Shares of BILL stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 180.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BILL
In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
