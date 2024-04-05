StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.02 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.