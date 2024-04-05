Critical Comparison: Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) & Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Corebridge Financial pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Kansas City Life Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.88 billion 0.93 $1.10 billion $1.69 16.63 Kansas City Life Insurance $558.92 million 0.63 $54.92 million $5.67 6.38

Volatility and Risk

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance. Kansas City Life Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corebridge Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Corebridge Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corebridge Financial and Kansas City Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67 Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial 5.92% 23.11% 0.72% Kansas City Life Insurance 9.83% 10.50% 1.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. Its Group Insurance segment sells group life, dental, vision, disability, accident, and critical illness products. The Old American segment consists of individual insurance products designed for final expense products. It also offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance. Kansas City Life Insurance Company was incorporated in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

