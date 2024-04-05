Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 175 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
Capricorn Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
LON CNE opened at GBX 173 ($2.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.82, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 109.20 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 248 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.04.
About Capricorn Energy
