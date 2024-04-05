Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 175 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

LON CNE opened at GBX 173 ($2.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.82, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 109.20 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 248 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.04.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

