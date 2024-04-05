Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

