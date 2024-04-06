Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.95

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.95 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 106.44 ($1.34). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 2,540 shares changing hands.

Arcontech Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.95. The company has a market cap of £14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

